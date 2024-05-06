Modi, Nadda, Shah among star campaigners of BJP in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and chief ministers of party-ruled states will be its star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

The name of Arvinder Singh Lovely, who recently quit as the Congress’ Delhi chief, is also present in the list of 40-star campaigners released by Arun Singh, the BJP’s national general secretary.

Lovely joined the BJP on May 4.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh’s Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand’s Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan’s Bhajan Lal Sharma, Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nayab Singh Saini of Haryana are also among the star campaigners.

The list also features outgoing MPs who were denied the party’s ticket this time — Harsh Vardhan, Meenakshi Lekhi, Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, and Gautam Gambhir.

The other prominent star campaigners are Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri, Smriti Irani, and Arjun Ram Meghawal.

Incumbent MP Hema Malini, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rajasthan’s Prem Chand Bairwa and Diya Kumari, and Bihar’s Samrat Chaudhary will also be the BJP’s star campaigners.

Senior leaders Arun Singh, Tarun Chugh, Anil Baluni, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manoj Tiwari, Vijender Gupta, Satish Updahyay, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and the party’s Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai will also campaign in Delhi.

The BJP is contesting all seven Lok Sabha seats and is pitted against the AAP-Congress combine in Delhi.

AAP is contesting from East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, and West Delhi seats while the Congress has fielded candidates in North East Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk.

The process of filing nominations concluded on Monday. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on Tuesday and the last date for withdrawing candidature is May 9.

Delhi goes to the polls on May 25.