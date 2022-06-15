Modi, Nadda visit to Karnataka; cabinet expansion talks surface again

Bengaluru: The discussion on the much delayed cabinet expansion in Karnataka has again come to the fore ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J.P. Nadda to the state.

Nadda is scheduled to arrive here on June 18 to take part in the concluding ceremony of the camp organised by BJP OBC Morcha.

PM Modi is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on June 20 for a 2-day state tour. The Prime Minister would take part in the ‘Bhoomi Pooja’ of Suburban Railway project in Bengaluru and also attend other programmes.

He will take part in the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 in Mysuru, 135 km away from Bengaluru.

Sources in BJP said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already conveyed the pressure on him to expand the cabinet which is pending for a long time to PM Modi. He is likely to discuss the matter on June 20 when Modi arrives in Bengaluru.

Bommai will also discuss the matter with Nadda before talking to Modi.

The party postponed the cabinet expansion exercise in the backdrop of Rajya Sabha elections and MLC polls.

The party is contemplating to introduce 10 new faces into the cabinet in Karnataka.

There are 5 vacant posts in the state cabinet.

The party is likely to drop non-performing ministers from the cabinet and bring in younger ones who are capable of uplifting the image of the party, sources said.

The party will have to take a crucial call on the inclusion of former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi into the cabinet.

According to sources, the BJP is not likely to consider the inclusion of former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra in the cabinet.