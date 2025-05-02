Modi re-launches Amaravati project; praises Naidu’s vision, pledges Centre’s support

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi disclosed that when he first became the chief minister of Gujarat, he used to study and emulate the model adopted by the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, in the field of technological development.

Modi inaugurated a total of 94 projects for a whopping Rs 57,962 crore at a public meeting held in Amaravati, to re-launch the Amaravati capital city project on Friday, May 2.

Among these were foundations for projects involving 74 works for Rs 49,000 crore, foundations for nine central government projects worth Rs 5,028 crore, inauguration of eight national highway works for Rs 3,620 crore, and inauguration of three new railway projects.

Modi praises Naidu’s futuristic vision

Addressing the gathering, Modi lauded his NDA ally, stating that whether it was in adopting futuristic technologies, or building on a large scale and delivering it swiftly, Chandrababu Naidu was capable of doing it efficiently.

“Amaravati oka nagaram kadhu, oka shakthi,” Modi said in Telugu, describing the city as a power which could modernize Andhra Pradesh, achieving the aspirations of the youth through Artificial Intelligence, green energy, clean energy, and in education and health sectors.

“In the coming years, Amaravati will be a leading city in all these sectors, and the Centre will assist the state government in completing various projects in these sectors at record speed,” Modi assured.

Recalling how in 2015, he had laid the foundation-stone for the Amaravati capital city and had assisted the state government in all ways by helping to create infrastructure for the purpose, he said now all the eclipses have passed, and infrastructure works have gained speed in the capital city.

‘Swarna Andhra, Viksit Bharat’ vision tied to Amaravati

“We all know that the capital of Indra Lok was Amaravati. It is not just a coincidence. Amaravati it is an indication of ‘Swarna Andhra‘ and ‘Viksit Bharat‘ taking shape. Amaravati will help in achieving the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat,’ Modi declared.

“It was NTR’s dream to see a Viksit Andhra Pradesh. We should come together to make Amaravati the growth engine of Viksit Bharat, and realise the dream of NTR,” Modi said, calling upon AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan to realise that dream.

“Chandrababu Naidu garu, Pawan Kalyan garu, idi manamu cheyali, idi maname cheyali,” he said, stressing that the dream was to be realised by them, and only them.

Infrastructure push will create lakhs of jobs

Modi stated that in the last decade, physical, digital and social infrastructure was being developed across the country, and that India was at the forefront of doing that, the results of which Andhra Pradesh was also getting.

In AP, he said that a new chapter in connectivity was being written, with road network being connected between districts and states, with farmers getting access to bigger markets, which was also benefiting the employees, industrialists, and the tourism sector.

He said the new highway between Renigunta and Naidupeta, for which he laid the foundation-stone, will reduce the time for devotees to have the darshan of Lord Venkateshwara at Tirupati.

Stressing the need for railway connectivity in the development of any country, he reminded that though the funds allocated in the railway budget to the undivided Andhra Pradesh between 2009 and 2014 was less than Rs 900 crore, the Central funds for railways in the present budget was more than Rs 9,000 crore, which saw an increase by ten times.

Modi claimed that 100 percent electrification of railway lines was done in AP, 8 Vande Bharat trains were commissioned, and Amrut Bharat trains were also passing from the state, with 750 railway over bridges and under-passes built, and 70 railway trains being modernised in the state.

“There will be a multiplier-effect of infrastructure development on the manufacturing sector and construction industry, creating lakhs of jobs. I had said from the Red Fort that the poor, farmers, women, and youth were the four pillars which needed to be supported to see a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Lakhs of jobs, direct aid to farmers and poor

Elaborating on the steps taken by the Centre in that direction, he said that the Centre has spent Rs 12 lakh crore on fertiliser subsidy. Rs 5,500 crore crop insurance was claimed under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, and Rs 17,500 crore was spent on PM Kisan Sammam Nidhi in Andhra Pradesh till now.

“River-linking work is picking up pace, and our goal is to see that every house gets drinking water and every field is irrigated. The Polavaram Project will change the lives of lakhs. All assistance is being extended by the Centre to make that happen,” Modi assured.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s contribution to India’s space achievements, Modi said the state has made the nation proud with every launch from Sriharikota. He added that the newly launched DRDO-Navadurga missile testing range at Nagayalanka, for which he laid the foundation, would further strengthen India’s defence capabilities.

“Today, India’s strength is not just our weapons, but also our unity,” Modi said, expressing his happiness over the ‘Ekta Mall’ being constructed at Visakhapatnam, another project laid today. He said that the Ekta Mall will showcase the diversity of the country, strengthening the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat feeling.’

In response to Chandrababu Naidu inviting him to a mega Yoga Day event being planned in AP on the occasion of the International Yoga Day on June 21, Modi said that he would be happy to join the people of AP on the occasion.

He appealed to the AP government to conduct various programmes for 50 days in the run-up to the Yoga Day, and create a world record of sorts, by promoting Yoga in a big way.

Amaravati: A dream taking shape

“AP doesn’t have a dearth of those who dream, and those who realise their dreams. AP is moving in the right direction and has caught the right speed of growth. Chandrababu Naidu has announced that Amaravati will be constructed in 3 years. I can see where the GDP (gross domestic product) could go in 3 years,” Modi observed.

Modi said that he was not just seeing a city being constructed, but a dream being realised of a new Amaravati, and a new Andhra Pradesh taking shape, where the Buddhist culture of peace and development was happening simultaneously.

“I once again assure you that for AP development, you will see me walking shoulder-to-shoulder with AP in the coming days. Thank you,” he concluded.

The right leader at the right time: Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu hailed Narendra Modi as “the right leader for the country at the right time,” describing him as a strong and balanced statesman.

“People across the world are accepting him as the leader. We have seen our country grow as an economy, going fromthe 10th largest economy to the 5th largest in 11 years. We are expected to surpass Japan and reach 4th place this year, and reach 3rd place by 2027, surpassing Germany. If we are to become the first and second largest economy, it is only possible through Modi ji,” Naidu remarked.

He said that through welfare, development and empowerment, a new India was emerging, where he claimed that 15 crore people had been pulled out of the poverty-line. He also expressed that the national caste census was going to be a game changer, which would fill the gap between the haves and have-nots.

“India is safe, and India will develop under Modi ji’s leadership,” Naidu said.

Naidu also thanked 29,000 farmers for alienating their 34,000 acres of land for building the capital city of Amaravati.