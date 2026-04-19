Modi to address four rallies in Bengal on Sunday

Modi is scheduled to begin his tour with a rally in Bishnupur in Bankura district before heading to Purulia, Jhargram and then Medinipur, where he will address successive public meetings.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th April 2026 11:22 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four public meetings across West Bengal on Sunday, April 19, as the BJP intensifies its campaign ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Modi is scheduled to begin his tour with a rally in Bishnupur in Bankura district before heading to Purulia, Jhargram and then Medinipur, where he will address successive public meetings.

The rallies assume significance as the BJP seeks to consolidate its support base in the western and south-western districts of the state, regions where the saffron party had put up a strong performance in previous Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Subhan Bakery

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases — on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th April 2026 11:22 am IST

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