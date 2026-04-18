Opposition ‘crushed women’s dreams’ by blocking quota bill: PM Modi

"I seek forgiveness from all women of the country," he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 9:22 pm IST
Prime Minister Modi speaking during a national address on the quota bill controversy, with Indian flags i.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said opposition parties had “mercilessly crushed” the dreams of women by not allowing the women’s reservation bill to pass in Parliament despite the government’s best efforts.

In an address to the nation, a day after a bill to implement women’s reservation in legislatures was defeated in the Lok Sabha, Modi said the self-serving politics of parties like the Congress, the DMK, the TMC, and the Samajwadi Party has come at the expense of the nation’s women, and that they had foiled efforts to grant 33 per cent reservation to women in legislatures.

“I seek forgiveness from all women of the country,” he said.

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The prime minister said opposition parties that opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament were taking women’s power for granted.

“Today, every citizen of India is witnessing how the march of India’s women has been halted. The dreams of the country’s women have been mercilessly crushed, and despite our utmost efforts, we could not succeed,” he said.

Modi said women had seen how parties like the Congress, the TMC and the DMK “celebrated their selfish politics” against women’s empowerment.

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“The opposition has committed a sin by opposing women’s reservation, and they will surely be punished for this. Opposition parties have insulted our Constitution by defeating the bill,” he said.

The prime minister said the bill was aimed at giving wings to women’s empowerment without taking anything away from anyone.

“I expected the Congress to correct its past mistakes, but it missed an opportunity to script new history. The family-run parties do not want women to move forward as that could end their selfish politics,” he said.

He also accused the Congress of pursuing divisive politics, alleging it spread falsehoods about a North-South divide

“A woman forgets everything, but not her insult; this insult by the Congress and its allies will always remain in every woman’s heart,” he said.

Modi said the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was the need of the hour and an honest effort to ensure balanced empowerment across north, south, east and west.

“Congress has always opposed all attempts for nation-building, betterment of our country,” he said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th April 2026 9:22 pm IST

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