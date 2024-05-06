Modi to address public meetings in Telangana on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing public meetings in Vemulawada and Warangal as part of BJP’s election campaign in Telangana on Wednesday. He will arrive at Hyderabad on Tuesday night and will be staying at the Raj Bhavan before heading for the election campaign the next morning.

Though the schedule of Modi’s tour hasn’t been released as of Monday night, he will address a public meeting in Vemulawada at 10.30 am on Wednesday, and in Warangal at noon.

Given the prime minister’s visit, the additional commissioner of police, traffic, has issued a traffic advisory for the restrictions that will be in force during his movements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening between 7.50 pm to 8.25 pm, the prime minister will proceed to Raj Bhavan from the Begumpet airport via airport Y junction- under PNT flyover- Shoppers Stop- Hyderabad Public School- Begumpet flyover- Green lands- Rajiv Gandhi statue/Monappa Island Junction- Yashoda Hospital- MMTS.

On Wednesday, between 8.35 am to 9.10 am, Modi will proceed to Begumpet Airport from Raj Bhavan via MMTS- Yashoda Hospital- Rajiv Gandhi statue/Monappa Island Junction- right turn at Praja Bhavan-Begumpet fly over-Hyderabad Public School-Shoppers Stop- Under PNT fly over-left turn at Airport Y junction- Begumpet airport.

“The citizens are requested to take note of the above programmes of the prime minister and plan their movements accordingly and co-operate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police,” the traffic advisory read.