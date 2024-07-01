Mohammad Rizwan to lead Vancouver Knights in GT20 Canada

New Delhi: Vancouver Knights have appointed Mohammad Rizwan as their captain for the GT20 Canada 2024, opting for his leadership over that of Babar Azam.

“The Vancouver Knights have chosen their captain for GT20 Season 4: Sir Mohammad Rizwan. With his exceptional batting skills and sharp wicketkeeping, he’s ready to lead us to victory. Get ready, Knights!” GT20 Canada franchise said in a statement.

While Rizwan has never captained Pakistan at the international level, he has led Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Babar, on the other hand, currently leads Pakistan’s national team and Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL.

The Knights’ squad includes four Pakistani cricketers: Rizwan, Babar Azam, veteran fast bowler Mohammad Amir, and middle-order batter Asif Ali. The team is also bolstered by international players like Dwaine Pretorius, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dipendra Singh Airee, Paul van Meekeren, and Ruben Trumpelmann.

The season four of the league is scheduled from July 25 to August 11 in the city of Brampton.