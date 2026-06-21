Mohammed Azharuddin inaugurates TMRIES in Mahabubnagar

He urged students to focus on education, discipline, and skill enhancement to achieve success in life.

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Mohammed Azharuddin inaugurated TMRIES School
Mohammed Azharuddin inaugurated TMRIES School

Hyderabad: Telangana Minority Affairs minister Mohammed Azharuddin on Saturday, June 20, inaugurated a Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) school in Mahabubnagar and reiterated the state government’s commitment to the educational, social and economic empowerment of minority communities.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, Azharuddin said the government, under the leadership of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, was giving top priority to the welfare and development of minorities.

“The Telangana government is giving top priority to the educational, social and economic empowerment of minority communities,” he said.

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The minister stated that the government believes quality education is the foundation of a brighter future and is therefore investing in educational infrastructure and student welfare programmes.

He said minority students are being provided opportunities through residential educational institutions, scholarships, coaching facilities, study materials and skill development initiatives.

Azharuddin urged students to make full use of the facilities being provided and focus on education, discipline and skill enhancement to achieve their goals.

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‘Education is most powerful tool for progress’

“Education is the most powerful tool for progress. The more you learn, the more opportunities you create for yourself and your community. The Telangana government stands firmly with every student and is committed to providing all necessary support to help them realise their dreams,” he said.

The minister also emphasised the role of education in creating opportunities and improving the socio-economic status of communities.

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