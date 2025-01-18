Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Great Arab Minds 2024 awards

Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured the six winners of the Great Arab Minds 2024 awards at a ceremony held today at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

The largest initiative of its kind in the Arab world, the Great Arab Minds initiative seeks to recognise Arabs who have made extraordinary contributions to humanity.

The 6 Great Arab Mind award winners

The Great Arab Minds 2024 initiative honoured six exceptional personalities from across the Arab world.

Syrian Professor Oussama Khatib was honoured for his groundbreaking work in Engineering and Technology, while Iraqi artist Dia Al-Azzawi received the award for his contributions to Literature and the Arts, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.

Jordanian scientist Professor Omar Yaghi received recognition for his remarkable achievements in Natural Sciences, and Algerian researcher Professor Yasmine Belkaid was honoured for her pioneering work in Medicine.

Jordanian engineer Sahel Al-Hiyari received the award for his innovation in the field of Architecture and Design, while Algerian Professor Yacine Aït-Sahalia was recognised for his outstanding contributions to Economics.

UAE officials congratulated the winners

Al Maktoum noted that the Arab world stands on the cusp of a new scientific and cultural renaissance, driven by the power of knowledge and future technologies.

He expressed confidence that the Great Arab Minds will serve as inspiring role models, guiding the next generation towards success.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Mohammad Al Gergawi emphasised Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s commitment to empowering exceptional Arab minds as catalysts for regional transformation.

“This visionary leadership also extends to education, where Sheikh Mohammed has positively impacted millions of Arab students through pioneering projects such as the world’s largest reading initiative and innovative coding programmes aimed at equipping youth with future-ready skills,” Al Gergawi said.

