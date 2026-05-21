Mohammed Pasha, man behind Mahesh Babu’s viral ‘Kurchi’ song, dies

Hyderabad: Internet’s viral personality Mohammed Pasha, popularly known as “Kurchi Thatha,” has sadly passed away, leaving social media users and meme lovers heartbroken. According to reports, Pasha suffered a sudden heart attack while walking near Krishna Kanth Park near Yousufguda in Hyderabad and collapsed on the spot.

For the unversed, Mohammed Pasha became an unexpected internet sensation after a clip from one of his YouTube interviews went viral across Telugu social media. His now-iconic phrase “Kurchi Madathapetti” soon turned into a meme phenomenon, with countless reels, edits and funny videos flooding the internet.

What started as a simple viral moment eventually transformed him into one of the most recognizable internet faces in Telugu pop culture.

His popularity reached another level when the phrase inspired the energetic song “Kurchi Madathapetti” from Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela. The track went on to become a massive chartbuster, dominating YouTube and social media with its catchy beats and viral dance moves. The song crossed over 700 million views on YouTube, making it one of the fastest Telugu songs to achieve the milestone.

From being an ordinary man on the streets of Hyderabad to becoming a cult internet figure, Mohammed Pasha’s journey reflected the power of social media fame. Soon after news of his demise surfaced online, fans and netizens began sharing emotional tributes, remembering him as one of the internet’s most unforgettable viral icons.