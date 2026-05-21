Mohammed Pasha, man behind Mahesh Babu’s viral ‘Kurchi’ song, dies

For the unversed, Mohammed Pasha became an unexpected internet sensation after a clip from one of his YouTube interviews went viral across Telugu social media

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st May 2026 2:03 pm IST
A woman with grey hair and a white scarf speaking at a press conference, with a large poster of a smiling.
Mohammed Pasha, the old man behind Mahesh Babu's song Kurchi Madathapetti (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Internet’s viral personality Mohammed Pasha, popularly known as “Kurchi Thatha,” has sadly passed away, leaving social media users and meme lovers heartbroken. According to reports, Pasha suffered a sudden heart attack while walking near Krishna Kanth Park near Yousufguda in Hyderabad and collapsed on the spot.

For the unversed, Mohammed Pasha became an unexpected internet sensation after a clip from one of his YouTube interviews went viral across Telugu social media. His now-iconic phrase “Kurchi Madathapetti” soon turned into a meme phenomenon, with countless reels, edits and funny videos flooding the internet.

What started as a simple viral moment eventually transformed him into one of the most recognizable internet faces in Telugu pop culture.

Subhan Bakery

His popularity reached another level when the phrase inspired the energetic song “Kurchi Madathapetti” from Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela. The track went on to become a massive chartbuster, dominating YouTube and social media with its catchy beats and viral dance moves. The song crossed over 700 million views on YouTube, making it one of the fastest Telugu songs to achieve the milestone.

From being an ordinary man on the streets of Hyderabad to becoming a cult internet figure, Mohammed Pasha’s journey reflected the power of social media fame. Soon after news of his demise surfaced online, fans and netizens began sharing emotional tributes, remembering him as one of the internet’s most unforgettable viral icons.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st May 2026 2:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button