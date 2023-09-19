Mohammed Shami gets bail in domestic violence case

Kolkata: A lower court in Kolkata on Tuesday granted bail to ace India speedster Mohammed Shami in a domestic violence case filed against him by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.

Shami’s elder brother Mohammed Hasib was also granted bail by the same court on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the two brothers appeared before the lower court where their lawyer moved the bail petition which was eventually granted.

The domestic violence case was filed by the estranged wife of the India pacer in March 2018. In her complaint, she had accused Shami of physically assaulting her after she protested against the alleged ‘extra-marital’ affairs of Shami.

The police had also interrogated Shami and his elder brother in this matter and even issued an arrest warrant against the two. However, a lower court in Kolkata had stayed that warrant.

Jahan then approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the lower court order. However, the high court too had upheld the lower court order.

Thereafter, she had moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order, which recently re-directed the matter to the same lower court, directing it to come to a final decision after hearing all parties in the case.

Accordingly, fresh hearing in the matter began at the lower court, which finally granted the cricketer bail in the matter on Tuesday.

In January this year, the court had ordered the India pacer to pay a monthly alimony of Rs 1.30 lakh to Jahan, including Rs 50,000 as personal alimony and the remaining Rs 80,000 for the cost of maintenance of their daughter who is staying with her.