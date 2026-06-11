Mohammed Siraj attends Warangal Warriors event ahead of TG20

Hyderabad: International cricketer Mohammed Siraj addressed fans at a ‘Meet Your Warangal Warriors’ event at Kaloji Kala Kshethram, Warangal, on Thursday, June 11, ahead of the TG20 Cricket League.

The franchise, one of eight to play in Hyderabad Cricket Association’s inaugural TG20 League, unveiled its long-term vision and grassroots sports development roadmap in the presence of team players and owners.

Addressing the gathering, the team’s marquee player, Mohammed Siraj, said that the TG20 Cricket League is a fantastic platform for local talent to showcase their skills and potential.

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“I, too, have gone through this journey, and young cricketers need to seize opportunities like these when they come their way. Telangana is blessed with immense cricketing talent, and a tournament of this stature helps unearth hidden gems while providing players with the exposure and competitive environment needed to excel.” Siraj said.

The team aims to create the ultimate talent pipeline from grassroots cricket to the highest levels of the game by scouting, mentoring, and developing young talent from Telangana, with the ultimate goal of producing future IPL and India players.

TG20 Cricket League

The TG20 Cricket League is set to take place at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad from June 20 to July 11.

Eight teams, including Hyderabad E-Champions, Karimnagar Diamonds, Khammam Aces, Palamuru Strikers, Medak Falcons, Nalgonda Knights, Rangareddy Risers and Warangal Warriors have been finalised for the tournament. Player auctions concluded on June 7 and can be viewed on the official website.