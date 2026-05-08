Hyderabad: A viral clip from the match is now doing the rounds online, showing the Orange Army completely locked into the moment as Mahesh Babu’s hit song played across the stadium. What made the video instantly stand out was the crowd dancing in sync, many fans moving with one hand stretched forward, turning the stands into one massive coordinated groove.

With the entire stadium soaked in orange, the energy felt less like a cricket match for a moment and more like a concert. It was peak Hyderabad stuff cricket on one side, cinema madness on the other, and fans bringing both together without missing a beat.

The clip is now being loved online for capturing exactly what Hyderabad crowds do best: turning even a match night into a full-on celebration. When a Mahesh Babu song comes on in this city, people do not just react they perform.

And that is the thing about Mahesh Babu in Hyderabad. His craze does not need a movie release, a trailer drop or a public appearance to show up. One song is enough. The moment Dole Dole played, the stadium reacted like it was personal. That kind of love is built over years, through films, memories, dialogues and songs that have become part of Telugu pop culture.