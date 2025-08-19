Mumbai: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has been making headlines lately not just for his fiery on-field performances but also for his lavish lifestyle. The 31-year-old, who has come a long way both in his cricketing journey and financial status, recently shared new photos on social media that feature his luxury possessions that are worth a staggering Rs 3.15 crore.

Mohammed Siraj’s latest photos

Fresh from his sensational run in England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, where he emerged as India’s match-winner in the final Test and ended as the series’ highest wicket-taker, Siraj is now enjoying some time off the field in his hometown, Hyderabad.

In his latest Instagram and X posts, Siraj was seen posing with his Range Rover worth Rs 3 crore, alongside flaunting a Rolex watch priced at Rs 15.17 lakh (watch price is according to Indian Horology Instagram page). He captioned the post, “Grateful for the smiles and ride.”

His love for cars and watches

For the unversed, Siraj purchased his lavish Range Rover in 2024 as a gift for his family, a heartwarming gesture given his humble beginnings. His late father once drove an autorickshaw in Hyderabad, making Siraj’s journey to success truly inspirational.

On the other hand, the cricketer’s love for expensive and lavish timepieces is only growing with each passing day.

Mohammed Siraj and his expensive watches (Image Source: Created by Siasat.com, pics from Instagram)

On the cricketing front, Mohahmmed Siraj was the highest wicket-taker in the five-match Test series in England, scalping 23 wickets. This is his best tally in a Test series and also equals Jasprit Bumrah’s record for the most wickets taken by an Indian pacer in a single Test series.