Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj is currently experiencing a high level of well-deserved success and happiness. After his stellar performance in the recent Test series against England, including a six-wicket haul in Birmingham and five wickets at The Oval, the fast bowler has earned a career-best 15th position in the ICC Test rankings.

While his cricketing achievements continue to make headlines, it’s his lavish lifestyle off the field that catches everyone’s attention very often especially considering his inspiring journey from a humble background.

Mohammed Siraj’s watch collection 2025

One of the most jaw-dropping aspects of his off-field life is his ultra-luxurious watch collection, which shows just how far he’s come.

Let’s take a look at some of the standout pieces in Mohammed Siraj’s stunning 2025 watch collection.

Rolex Daytona Rainbow: Estimated between Rs 3 to 4 crore Rolex Daytona Platinum: Rs 1.01 crore Rolex GMT Master: Rs 10.40 lakhs Hublot Big Bang Rose Gold: Rs 29.49 lakhs Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Chronograph: Rs 27.47 lakhs Tag Heuer Aquaracer Quartz Stainless Steel: Rs 1.31 lakhs Casio Watch (early career purchase): Rs 21,995

From a modest Casio during his early days to flaunting multi-crore Rolex and Hublot timepieces, Siraj’s watch game is as fast-paced as his bowling. Total estimated value of Siraj’s luxury watch collection: Rs 5.68 crore (approx).

From Hyderabad’s bylanes to cricket stadiums around the world and now to high-end luxury stores, Siraj’s journey is not just inspiring, it’s iconic!