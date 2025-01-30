Mohammed Siraj, Mahira Sharma’s dating rumours: Actress’ mom reacts

Mumbai: Internet is abuzz with reports and talks about Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj allegedly dating Bigg Boss 13 fame and actress Mahira Sharma. The speculation began after ETimes claimed that a source close to the rumored couple confirmed they are indeed seeing each other.

However, Mahira Sharma’s mother, Sania Sharma, has now reacted to the reports, and her statement is enough to clear the air.

Speaking to Times Now, she dismissed the rumors outright, saying, “What? What are you saying? There is nothing like that. People say anything. Now that my daughter is a celebrity, they will randomly link her name with anyone, should we start believing all of it? This news is completely false.”

The report from ETimes suggested that Siraj and Mahira are “romantically involved” and are currently getting to know each other. An insider close to the duo allegedly confirmed that they are spending time together, fueling further speculation.

Recently, it was noticed that Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma follow each other on Instagram, and Siraj had also liked one of Mahira's posts.

With Mahira’s mother shutting down the rumors now, it seems there’s nothing brewing between Mahira and Siraj after all.

For the unversed, Mahira Sharma was previously in a relationship with Paras Chhabra. The two met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, fell in love, but parted ways in 2023. Following their breakup, Mahira even unfollowed Paras on Instagram.