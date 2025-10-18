Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is getting more interesting with each passing day. The show is in full swing as contestants gear up to celebrate Diwali inside the house. Many housemates also received heartwarming messages from their families this week.

While contestants continue to put their best foot forward with strategies, performances, and gameplay, several celebrities and former Bigg Boss contestants are also extending their support to their favourites. But did you know Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj is also silently rooting for one contestant inside the Bigg Boss 19 house?

Yes, you read that right. Siraj is supporting Baseer Ali!

Siraj in Support of Baseer Ali

“Though they never showcased their friendship publicly or on social media, they share a very nice bond and often keep meeting,” a close source to Baseer revealed to Siasat.com.

Both Siraj and Baseer hail from Hyderabad and share a strong connection outside the Bigg Boss house. During a candid conversation with Amaal Mallik on the show, Baseer expressed his admiration for the cricketer and said, “Our Mohammed Siraj, bro, I love him. So much respect! We both started our careers around the same time from Hyderabad.”

Interestingly, the two also follow each other on Instagram.

Baseer and Siraj (Instagram)

Speaking about Baseer’s journey, it’s been quite a rollercoaster since week one. He was shining brightly during the initial weeks, but many viewers now feel he’s going a bit weak, even accusing the makers of deliberately reducing his screen time.

However, despite that, Baseer Ali is ruling social media, with the highest number of hashtags on X (formerly Twitter) last week proving his massive fanbase outside the house.

What’s your take on Baseer’s game? Do you think he deserves to win Bigg Boss 19? Comment below and let us know!