Mohan Babu and son file complaints against each other

Hyderabad: The family issue revolving around actor Mohan Babu’s family reached the Pahadishareef police station on Monday, December 9, with Manchu Manoj, son of Mohan Babu lodging a complaint with the police alleging he was attacked and that he feared for his life.

Manoj submitted a petition to the police alleging ten persons entered the Manch Town located at Jalpally village on Sunday and attacked him.

He alleged that the individuals might have acted on the instructions of certain known persons and urged the police to investigate and take appropriate action. Expressing concern for his safety following the incident at the farmhouse on Sunday, he stated that he had sought medical treatment for injuries sustained during the skirmish. The police registered a case against unidentified individuals after receiving the complaint and initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu submitted a complaint to the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police alleging Manoj and his wife Monika threatened him and sought police protection.

In a two-page complaint, Mohan Babu stated that he has been facing issues at his residence for the past two days due to his son Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika. He alleged that on Sunday, anti-social elements disrupted the peace at his house, and on Monday, around 30 individuals trespassed onto the property.

He urged the police to remove the trespassers and ensure the safety of himself, his staff, and the farmhouse property.