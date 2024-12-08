Manchu Manoj feud rumors: Mohan Babu breaks his silence

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Mohan Babu has denied the recent rumors about a fight with his son, Manchu Manoj. Reports claimed that the two had filed complaints against each other at the Pahadi Shareef Police Station, with allegations of physical attacks making headlines. Mohan Babu has now spoken out, calling these reports completely false.

In an official statement, Mohan Babu said:

“There is no truth in the news that Manoj and I filed complaints against each other. These are made-up stories created by some media. I request everyone to stop spreading such lies and verify facts before publishing anything.”

Mohan Babu's PR says Everything is Good



There is no truth in the Media Reports pic.twitter.com/N4ykBhN84b — M9 NEWS (@M9News_) December 8, 2024

The rumors started when reports suggested that Manoj, injured, went to the police station and accused his father of attacking him. It was also said that Mohan Babu filed a counter-complaint against Manoj.

Despite these denials, some media reports insist the complaints are real, causing confusion among fans.

Mohan Babu has urged the media to stop spreading false information and focus on responsible reporting. He also reminded everyone that such rumors hurt both families and their supporters.

For now, the truth remains unclear, but Mohan Babu’s response makes one thing certain: the actor is not happy with the way the media is handling the story. Fans hope the family resolves any issues privately.