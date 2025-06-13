Mohan Babu-journo assault case: HC directs police to submit probe report

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, June 12, issued orders to the Pahadisharif police, directing them to submit an investigation report in a case registered over an alleged assault on a journalist in Jalpalli, Ranga Reddy district.

The court also instructed the police to serve notices to the complainant, journalist Ranjith Kumar.

The case stems from a petition filed by film actor Mohan Babu, seeking the quashing of the police case registered against him in connection with the alleged attack on the journalist.

Justice K Lakshman took up the hearing on Thursday. During the proceedings, Mohan Babu’s counsel argued that although notices had been issued to the complainant, the journalist had not yet filed a counter.

After hearing the arguments, the judge directed the police to submit a report detailing the current status of the investigation and to ensure that High Court notices are served to the complainant. The court adjourned further hearing of the case to June 24.