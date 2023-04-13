Mohan Bhagwat to address gathering of 10K swayamsevaks in Ahmedabad

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th April 2023 8:22 pm IST
Muslims who migrated to Pakistan have no respect there: Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI)

Ahmedabad: The Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, is set to visit Gujarat for two days on April 14 and 15.

The RSS chief is scheduled to address a gathering of over 10,000 swayamsevaks at the G.M.D.C. ground in Ahmedabad on the evening of April 14. The following day, he will attend a book launch programme besides holding a meeting with the office-bearers of RSS.

Also Read
Service by Hindu gurus in south much more than missionaries: Mohan Bhagwat

During his visit, Bhagwat will dedicate 1,051 ‘granths’ in the book launch programme named ‘Gyansagar Mahaprakalp’, which is being organised by the Punarutthan Vidyapith on April 15 at the Senate hall of Gujarat University in Ahmedabad from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

MS Education Academy

The event will be held under the leadership of Junapithadhishwar Mahamandleshwar Avdheshanandgiri Maharaj, while the chief of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Shanthakka, will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th April 2023 8:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button