Mohanlal to headline grand entertainment show in Dubai

Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will headline ‘Hala Mohanlal – The Complete Lalettan Show’ in Dubai on December 2 as part of the UAE National Day celebrations.

In an Instagram post, the organisers announced the show and said it will be a celebration dedicated to the actor. The event is being presented by Vinsmera Jewels and Equity Plus Events, with MFCWA UAE and LalSparsham UAE supporting the programme.

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The organisers said the event will bring together personalities from the entertainment industry for a celebration of Mohanlal and his career spanning more than four decades.

Mohanlal is known for his work across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. His notable films include Kireedam, Bharatham, Vanaprastham, Drishyam and Lucifer.

In 2025, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honour in cinema, for his contribution to Indian cinema.