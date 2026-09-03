Moinabad Police removes footpath encroachments, parking

Hyderabad: The city police, on Thursday, September 3, conducted the Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachment (ROPE) operation in Moinabad town against encroachments and illegally parked vehicles.

Offenders were booked under Section 39 (b) of the Hyderabad City Police Act, which empowers traffic authorities to penalise and remove roadside and footpath encroachments.

Also Read Hyderabad: Traffic police remove road encroachments at Madina junction

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Chevella Traffic Police Station Inspector B Satish and Moinabad Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Moinabad Town.