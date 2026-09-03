Moinabad Police removes footpath encroachments, parking

According to the police, the special drive was conducted to ensure smooth vehicular movement in Moinabad town and to improve road safety.

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Rope operation in Moinabad, Telangana, with police and officials present.
Po;ice personnel during ROPE operation in Moinabad

Hyderabad: The city police, on Thursday, September 3, conducted the Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachment (ROPE) operation in Moinabad town against encroachments and illegally parked vehicles.

Offenders were booked under Section 39 (b) of the Hyderabad City Police Act, which empowers traffic authorities to penalise and remove roadside and footpath encroachments.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Chevella Traffic Police Station Inspector B Satish and Moinabad Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana to ensure smooth flow of traffic in Moinabad Town.

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