Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone steps out for family outing, see pics

Mumbai: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was spotted out for a family dinner and seemed radiant in a stylish black outfit.

In the visuals clicked by the shutterbugs on Friday night, the ‘Piku’ star could be seen exiting a restaurant with her mother Ujjala. Deepika chose to wear a black dress and accentuated her fashion game with a denim jacket. Her baby bump was quite visible in the images and videos.

On February 29, Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh announced that they are expecting their first child. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ and later also starred in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in ‘Singham Again,’ the third installment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Deepika steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside a stellar ensemble cast. Joining her are industry stalwarts including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. But that’s not all on her plate.

Deepika is set to dazzle audiences in the sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

Additionally, she’s gearing up for ‘The Intern,’ a promising project where she will star alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.