Mom-to-be Sana Khan’s abaya collection for your Ramzan wardrobe

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, who recently announced her pregnancy, is widely known for her love for abayas and hijabs. Ever sinces she announced her decision to quit entertainment industry in 2020, she has been vocal about her religious beliefs and her desire to dress modestly while maintaining her sense of style.

If you follow Sana Khan on Instagram, you must have seen her donning many different styles and designs of abayas, ranging from simple and elegant to glamorous. Sana has an extensive collection of abayas and hijabs, and she is often seen experimenting with different designs and patterns.

As the holy month of Ramzan is around the corner, it’s the perfect time to take inspiration from Sana Khan’s stunning abaya collection and add some new styles to your wardrobe. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of her abayas that you can try this Ramzan. Check them out below.