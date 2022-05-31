Mominul Haque quits Bangladesh’s Test captaincy

Dhaka: Following the team’s series defeat at home against Sri Lanka, Mominul Haque stepped down as Bangladesh’s test captain.

Mominul had led the Test side of Bangladesh in October 2019 and was weighed down by the pressures of captaincy, which affected his game.

“When you play well, even if the team doesn’t win, you are still in a position to motivate them. I felt that captaining a side is tough when I am not scoring and the team is not winning. I think it is best to quit the captaincy,” said Mominul as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

“I feel I should focus on my batting. It wasn’t a hard decision. A captain has to contribute otherwise it brings a lot of pressure. The board president told me to stay on but I don’t want to be the captain,” he added.

So far, Mominul has averaged just 16.20 in 2022, with 162 runs from six matches. Overall, Bangladesh won just three Tests under Mominul’s leadership, losing 12 and drawing two.

Even though Bangladesh began 2022 with a historic victory against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui, they lost four of their next five Tests, falling to series defeats against both South Africa and Sri Lanka.