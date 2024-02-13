Money Heist actor Alba Flores stands in solidarity with Gaza

Spanish actress Alba Flores stood in solidarity with Palestine and called for a peace in Gaza at the Goya Awards ceremony on Saturday, February 10 held in the Spanish city of Valladolid.

Flores, known for her role as “Nairobi” in the popular show “Money Heist”, wore a water-melon shaped badge on her dress in support of the Palestinian people, which contained the phrase “Stop Arms Trade, Stop Fire Now, Gaza”.

Also Read Iran calls on FIFA to ban Israel over war in Gaza

In an interview on the red carpet, she affirmed her full support for Gaza, which has been under bombardment since October 7, 2023, and said, “I did not know if I would have the opportunity to speak. So I want to bring a reminder. For me, these are dark times because nearly 29,000 people have already been killed in Gaza.”

“It’s hard for me to come and celebrate anything without remembering what’s happening in Palestine, so at least I’m wearing a pin. Even if it’s just a small thing, I wanted to acknowledge it.”

Watch the video here

"Money Heist" actor Alba Flores demanded a ceasefire in Gaza at Spain’s Goya Awards – the Spanish equivalent of the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/7qYYVWFwjx — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 12, 2024

“I know this may not be the place for it, but it’s time to listen to them. And we hope that the government of this country (Spain) can do what they should to stop the war.”

She concluded it by saying, “I hope there are more people who are really making an effort to say what is really happening. I hope this genocide will end. I hope we will have a free Palestine soon.”

When Flores presented the Goya award for Best Original Song, leaving the audience with a message of “Goodnight and peace for Palestine.”

During the ceremony, several others Spanish artists and actors have also called for an end to the Israeli genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Gaza war began on October 7, 2023, with Hamas militants’ attack on Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people.

Since then, Israel launched air strikes and a ground offensive against Gaza, resulting in more than 28,000 deaths.