Money Heist fans in Hyderabad, The Professor has a message for you!

If you are from Hyderabad and also love the famous Netflix show ‘Money Heist’, then we have something for you.

Like us, if you have been heist-ing around the city you would have noticed that the Tank Bund area in Secunderabad has a mural of the fictional figure Sergio Marquina (The Professor) from the series, played by Álvaro Morte. The art work is in news yet again as the actor himself took to Instagram and expressed how the art has his heart.

Posting the picture of the mural on his Instagram story on Friday and wrote, “#speechless”.

The artist behind this is Ranjit Dahiya , who is the owner of the Bollywood Art Project (BAP) and is from Mumbai. He is known for his murals of Bollywood actors and film posters across the world under his initiative BAP — an urban street art project to celebrate Bollywood through larger-than-life murals.

Money Heist was originally produced for the Spanish television network Antenna 3 in 2017, but it became an international phenomenon thanks to Netflix, which stepped in to fund seasons three through five. On December 3, Netflix released the final five episodes of the original series. The show, which follows the cat-and-mouse adventures of a group of bank robbers and the police trying to catch them, was, before Squid Game, the most watched non-English-language drama on Netflix, seen by 180 million households worldwide.