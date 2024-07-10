Money laundering case: ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez again

The ED had alleged that Chandrashekhar used these "proceeds of crime" or illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th July 2024 10:11 am IST
Conman case: Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez for a fresh round of questioning on Wednesday in a money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, official sources said.

The 38-year-old Sri Lankan origin Bollywood actor has been questioned by the federal agency in the past in this case that pertains to alleged cheating of high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

Also Read
Sukesh pens Women’s Day message from jail to Jacqueline Fernandez

The ED had alleged that Chandrashekhar used these “proceeds of crime” or illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez.

MS Education Academy

It had said in a charge sheet filed in 2022 that the actor was “enjoying valuables, jewellery and costly gifts provided by Chandrashekhar despite knowing about his criminal antecedents.”

Fernandez has been questioned at least five times by the ED in this case earlier.

The actor has always said she was innocent and had no knowledge of Chandrashekhar’s alleged criminal activities.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th July 2024 10:11 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button