Money laundering case: ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez again

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned actor Jacqueline Fernandez for a fresh round of questioning on Wednesday in a money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, official sources said.

The 38-year-old Sri Lankan origin Bollywood actor has been questioned by the federal agency in the past in this case that pertains to alleged cheating of high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about Rs 200 crore.

The ED had alleged that Chandrashekhar used these “proceeds of crime” or illegal money to purchase gifts for Fernandez.

It had said in a charge sheet filed in 2022 that the actor was “enjoying valuables, jewellery and costly gifts provided by Chandrashekhar despite knowing about his criminal antecedents.”

Fernandez has been questioned at least five times by the ED in this case earlier.

The actor has always said she was innocent and had no knowledge of Chandrashekhar’s alleged criminal activities.