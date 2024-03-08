Sukesh pens Women’s Day message from jail to Jacqueline Fernandez

Published: 8th March 2024
New Delhi: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case, has penned another letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez on International Women’s Day, describing her as his “lifeline”.

Chandrashekhar in his letter has said that “men draw their true strength from the women in their lives, making the world incomplete without their presence”.

Calling Fernandez his source of strength and power, Chandrashekhar has labelled her as an “inspiration to women everywhere, battling odds and negativity to emerge victorious”.

He refers to her as his “rockstar”, “superstar” and “hero”, commending her recent appearances and expressing his admiration for her and his favourite cat through her social media posts.

In the letter, Chandrashekhar also mentions his eagerness for her new song release and expresses relief over her safety following a fire incident in her building.

Concluding his letter, Chandrashekhar wishes everyone a Happy Maha Shivratri with the salutation “Har Har Mahadev”, and signs off with his declaration of love for Fernandez.

