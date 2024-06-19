Money laundering case: Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till July 3

v

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th June 2024 4:52 pm IST
Excise 'scam': Delhi CM Kejriwal to be back in jail on June 2
File - Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till July 3 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Niyay Bindu extended the custody of Kejriwal after he was produced before the court through video conference on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Kejriwal, opposed the ED’s application seeking an extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds justifying the extension of his custody.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th June 2024 4:52 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button