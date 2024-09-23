Monsoon Adventure: A scenic drive from Hyderabad to Gandikota

The pitter-patter of raindrops, the ripples in puddles, and the refreshing petrichor– truly monsoon in India has its own aesthetic. Adding to this charm is the sense of tranquility that settles over nature during this season, making one crave as much time outdoors as possible.

For those in Hyderabad seeking to embrace the magic of monsoon, there’s no better destination than Gandikota. Often referred to as the ‘Grand Canyon of India’, this underrated gem comes alive this season.

Just 7 hours away from the city, Gandikota offers an ideal trip, with its ancient fort bathed in mist and the Penna River gorge flowing more vividly than ever.

To help you make the most of your time in this destination, Siasat.com has curated a guide that highlights the best tips for enjoying Gandikota during the monsoon season. So, read on!

The scenic route to Gandikota

Around 390km away from Hyderabad, the road trip to Gandikota is an adventure itself.

Start from the city by getting onto NH44 towards Kurnool, driving approximately 250 km through scenic views. Once in Kurnool, take the Kurnool-Banaganapalle Road (SH38), known for its picturesque countryside. Continue to Banaganapalle for a quick stop before taking Gandikota Road, which leads you directly to your destination.

What to do in Gandikota

1. Explore the ruins of Gandikota

The highlight of your trip should be a visit to the ancient Gandikota Fort, which dates back to the 13th century. Wander through its impressive architecture, explore the temples, and take in panoramic views of the gorge and the Penna River below.

2. Enjoy a picnic by the gorge

Pack a picnic and find a scenic spot along the gorge to relax and soak in the beauty of the landscape. The monsoon season adds a magical touch with misty views and you will realize why its called the Grand Canyon of India

3. Embark on treks and nature walks

The surrounding hills and rocky terrain provide excellent trekking opportunities. Follow trails that lead you to breathtaking viewpoints where you can enjoy stunning vistas, especially after the rains when the landscape is lush and vibrant. Caution: Rain may make the stone walkways and hiking paths slippery.

4. Visit the Jamia Masjid of Gandikota Fort

Nestled within the ancient walls of Gandikota Fort, the Jamia Masjid stands as a testament to the region’s rich historical and architectural heritage. Built in the 17th century, this mosque showcases a unique blend of Islamic and local architectural styles, reflecting the cultural confluence that characterized the Deccan region.

5. Marvel at the Belum Caves

If you haven’t already, make sure to visit the Belum Caves, one of the longest caves in India. It is called the Indian version of Arizona’s Antelope Canyons. Marvel at the impressive stalactites and stalagmites while learning about the geological history of the region.

Safety first!

When traveling to Gandikota during the monsoon season, it’s essential to prioritize safety for an enjoyable experience. First, be cautious on trekking paths, as rain can make stone walkways slippery; wearing sturdy, non-slip footwear is highly recommended. Always check the weather forecast before heading out, as sudden downpours can lead to flash floods in certain areas. Keep a lightweight raincoat or poncho handy, along with an umbrella, to stay dry.