Monsoon 2024: Top 12 hill stations to visit from Hyderabad

As the scorching heat of Hyderabad begins to subside and the refreshing monsoon rains make their appearance, it’s the perfect time to plan a quick getaway. Early monsoons offer a beautiful backdrop for a vacation, and what better destination than a hill station?

Whether near or far, these 15 stunning hill stations promise a refreshing escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. Whether you travel by flight, bus, or train, each of these destinations is worth the journey.

Best Hill Stations Near Hyderabad

1. Anantagiri Hills

Just 75 km from Hyderabad, this hill station offers dense forests, gurgling streams, trekking, rock climbing, and the Araku Tribal Museum.

Distance From Hyderabad: 80 Kms

2. Nagarjuna Sagar

While not a traditional hill station, it features three hills, the majestic Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, and scenic views within 200 km of Hyderabad.

Distance From Hyderabad: 156 Kms

3. Srisailam

Known for picturesque views, thick forests, a wildlife sanctuary, and a dam, Srisailam is ideal for trekking and nature lovers.

Distance From Hyderabad: 230 Kms

4. Nallamala Hills

About 233 km away, this lesser-known destination boasts quiet forests, pristine waters, streams, waterfalls, and the tribal village of Eegalapenta.

Distance From Hyderabad: 233 Kms

5. Horsley Hills

Located near the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border, it offers a mix of breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, adventure sports, and notable trees.

Distance From Hyderabad: 548 Kms

6. Panchgani, Maharashtra

This hill station, named after its five hills, is famous for its scenic valley views, sunset points, and strawberry farms.

Distance From Hyderabad: 571 Kms

7. Dandeli

Set on the banks of the Kali river, Dandeli is a hub for adventure sports like river rafting, mountain biking, and kayaking, surrounded by lush forests.

Distance From Hyderabad: 594 Kms

8. Lambasingi

Known as the ‘Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh,’ this hamlet in Arakku Valley features majestic hills, apple orchards, and even occasional snowfall.

Distance From Hyderabad: 602 Kms

9. Lonavala, Maharashtra

Close to Pune and Mumbai, Lonavala is known for its waterfalls, lakes, dense forests, and trekking opportunities, especially during monsoons.

Distance From Hyderabad: 624 Kms

10. Chikmagalur

Famous as the ‘Coffee Land of Karnataka,’ this hill station offers tall mountains, lush green forests, and a tranquil environment perfect for a weekend getaway.

Distance From Hyderabad: 656 Kms

11. Araku Valley

Near Vishakhapatnam, this unexplored hill station is famous for its coffee and adventure sports like trekking and swimming.

Distance From Hyderabad: 663 Kms

12. Yelagiri, Tamil Nadu

A quiet hill station ideal for a weekend trip, Yelagiri features the Jalagamparai Falls, orchards, and rose gardens, perfect for nature lovers.

Distance From Hyderabad: 708 Kms

Enjoy the monsoon season with a refreshing trip to one of these stunning hill stations!