Monsoon hits Hyderabad: Some easy tips to dodge infections

With a few smart precautions and dietary choices, you can truly enjoy the rains without falling prey to monsoon maladies

Photo of Shefali Shivasharan Shefali Shivasharan|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 17th June 2025 3:43 pm IST
Monsoon season in Hyderabad
As the monsoon clouds embrace Hyderabad, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer, they also usher in a season demanding extra health vigilance. The beautiful downpours can, unfortunately, be breeding grounds for various infections. But fear not, Hyderabadis. With a few smart precautions and dietary choices, you can truly enjoy the rains without falling prey to monsoon maladies.

The Golden Rule: Hygiene, Hygiene, Hygiene

  • This cannot be stressed enough. Frequent hand washing with soap and water, especially before meals and after coming in from the rain, is your first line of defense.
  • Keep your nails trimmed and avoid touching your face unnecessarily. If soap and water aren’t readily available, a good alcohol-based hand sanitizer is your friend.
  • When you get drenched, change into dry clothes immediately to prevent fungal infections and colds.
  • Remember to wash your feet thoroughly and dry them, particularly between the toes, to avoid common foot infections.

Foods: What to Eat and What to Avoid

The monsoon brings a higher risk of water and food contamination. Your mantra for this season should be: Eat Fresh, Eat Hot, Eat Home-Cooked.

Do’s:

Boiled or Purified Water: This is non-negotiable. Always drink boiled and filtered water to avoid water-borne diseases like typhoid, cholera, and jaundice.

Hot, Home-Cooked Meals: Prioritize freshly prepared, well-cooked food. Light, easily digestible meals are best.

Immunity Boosters: Load up on Vitamin C-rich fruits like oranges, amla, and lemons. Ginger, garlic, and turmeric are excellent additions to your diet for their immune-boosting properties.
  
Probiotics: Include yogurt, buttermilk, and other fermented foods to maintain a healthy gut and strengthen your immunity.
  
Seasonal Fruits: Enjoy fruits like pomegranates, apples, pears, and jamun, which are packed with nutrients and have lower water content.
  
Steamed Vegetables: Instead of raw salads, opt for steamed or well-cooked vegetables.

Don’ts:

  • Street Food: This is a big no-no. The hygiene of street food vendors can be questionable, and the risk of contamination is high.
  • Raw Foods & Cut Fruits from Outside: Avoid raw salads, cut fruits sold by roadside vendors, and anything that isn’t freshly prepared and thoroughly washed.
  • Heavy, Oily, and Spicy Foods: These can lead to indigestion and acidity, which are common issues during this season.
  • Seafood: Be cautious with seafood during the monsoon, as water contamination can make it unsafe.
  • Dairy Products (in excess): While yogurt is good, other dairy products can spoil quickly in humid weather. Consume them in moderation and ensure they are fresh.

Beyond the Plate: General Precautions

  • Mosquito Menace: Stagnant water is a mosquito breeding ground. Regularly check and clean water coolers, flower pots, and any areas where water might collect around your home. Use mosquito repellents, wear full-sleeved clothing, and consider mosquito nets for your windows and doors.
  • Stay Dry, Stay Warm: Always carry an umbrella or raincoat. If you get wet, change immediately. Avoid walking in dirty, waterlogged areas to prevent skin infections and leptospirosis.
  • Keep Surroundings Clean: Ensure proper garbage disposal and prevent clogged drains. A clean environment at home and around it is crucial.
  • Boost Immunity: Alongside food, adequate sleep and moderate indoor exercise are vital for a strong immune system.
  • Don’t Self-Medicate: If you develop symptoms like fever, persistent cough, or stomach issues, consult a doctor immediately. Early diagnosis and treatment are key.

Let’s embrace the Hyderabad monsoon safely and healthily. By following these simple yet effective tips, you can transform the rainy season into a truly enjoyable and refreshing experience. Stay safe, Hyderabad.

