As the monsoon clouds embrace Hyderabad, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer, they also usher in a season demanding extra health vigilance. The beautiful downpours can, unfortunately, be breeding grounds for various infections. But fear not, Hyderabadis. With a few smart precautions and dietary choices, you can truly enjoy the rains without falling prey to monsoon maladies.

The Golden Rule: Hygiene, Hygiene, Hygiene

This cannot be stressed enough. Frequent hand washing with soap and water, especially before meals and after coming in from the rain, is your first line of defense.

Keep your nails trimmed and avoid touching your face unnecessarily. If soap and water aren’t readily available, a good alcohol-based hand sanitizer is your friend.

When you get drenched, change into dry clothes immediately to prevent fungal infections and colds.

Remember to wash your feet thoroughly and dry them, particularly between the toes, to avoid common foot infections.

Foods: What to Eat and What to Avoid

The monsoon brings a higher risk of water and food contamination. Your mantra for this season should be: Eat Fresh, Eat Hot, Eat Home-Cooked.

Do’s:

Boiled or Purified Water: This is non-negotiable. Always drink boiled and filtered water to avoid water-borne diseases like typhoid, cholera, and jaundice.

Hot, Home-Cooked Meals: Prioritize freshly prepared, well-cooked food. Light, easily digestible meals are best.

Immunity Boosters: Load up on Vitamin C-rich fruits like oranges, amla, and lemons. Ginger, garlic, and turmeric are excellent additions to your diet for their immune-boosting properties.



Probiotics: Include yogurt, buttermilk, and other fermented foods to maintain a healthy gut and strengthen your immunity.



Seasonal Fruits: Enjoy fruits like pomegranates, apples, pears, and jamun, which are packed with nutrients and have lower water content.



Steamed Vegetables: Instead of raw salads, opt for steamed or well-cooked vegetables.

Don’ts:

Street Food: This is a big no-no. The hygiene of street food vendors can be questionable, and the risk of contamination is high.

Raw Foods & Cut Fruits from Outside: Avoid raw salads, cut fruits sold by roadside vendors, and anything that isn’t freshly prepared and thoroughly washed.

Heavy, Oily, and Spicy Foods: These can lead to indigestion and acidity, which are common issues during this season.

Seafood: Be cautious with seafood during the monsoon, as water contamination can make it unsafe.

Dairy Products (in excess): While yogurt is good, other dairy products can spoil quickly in humid weather. Consume them in moderation and ensure they are fresh.

Beyond the Plate: General Precautions

Mosquito Menace: Stagnant water is a mosquito breeding ground. Regularly check and clean water coolers, flower pots, and any areas where water might collect around your home. Use mosquito repellents, wear full-sleeved clothing, and consider mosquito nets for your windows and doors.

Stay Dry, Stay Warm: Always carry an umbrella or raincoat. If you get wet, change immediately. Avoid walking in dirty, waterlogged areas to prevent skin infections and leptospirosis.

Keep Surroundings Clean: Ensure proper garbage disposal and prevent clogged drains. A clean environment at home and around it is crucial.

Boost Immunity: Alongside food, adequate sleep and moderate indoor exercise are vital for a strong immune system.

Don’t Self-Medicate: If you develop symptoms like fever, persistent cough, or stomach issues, consult a doctor immediately. Early diagnosis and treatment are key.

Let’s embrace the Hyderabad monsoon safely and healthily. By following these simple yet effective tips, you can transform the rainy season into a truly enjoyable and refreshing experience. Stay safe, Hyderabad.