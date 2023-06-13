Monsoon in Telangana to be delayed by 4 weeks: Report

Hyderabad: The onset of monsoon can be delayed in the state by nearly four weeks, private weather forecaster Skymet said in a report.

Weather systems in the Bay of Bengal are considered the main drivers of monsoon. Such a system has no chance of emerging over the Bay of Bengal any time soon, the report said.

“Skymet Extended Range Prediction System (ERPS) is projecting a dismal outlook for the next 4 weeks, between June 09 and July 06,” the weather forecaster’s report said.

The core monsoon zone of Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh are the ones that essentially require monsoon rains, according to the report.

A four-week forecast map from Skymet predicts most of the state to remain moderately dry to extremely dry during the period.

Last week, meteorological predicted that the wait for southwest monsoon might be a little longer for India with cyclonic storm Biparjoy developing in the Arabian Sea.

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for several districts in Telangana, as the maximum temperature was expected to reach up to 40 degrees Celsius, till June 15.