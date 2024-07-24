Monsoon session: INDIA bloc stages protest

New Delhi: INDIA bloc MPs stage a protest at Parliament premises over alleged discrimination in the Union Budget 2024, during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: INDIA bloc MPs display placards as they protest at Parliament premises alleging discrimination in the Union Budget 2024, during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: INDIA bloc MPs protest at Parliament premises alleging discrimination in the Union Budget 2024, during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other INDIA bloc MPs stage a protest at Parliament premises alleging discrimination in the Union Budget 2024, during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs stage a protest at Parliament premises alleging discrimination in the Union Budget 2024, during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

