Monsoon session of Maharashtra legislature begins today

Mumbai: The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature is set to begin in Mumbai on Monday. The three-week session would be held from Monday (July 17) till August 4 at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nariman Point.

It will be the first session after former Leader of Opposition and NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, broke ranks with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, who is also the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, and joined hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance along with a bunch of NCP MLAs.

The Monsoon session has 24 proposed bills. Out of these, 10 have got the nod from the Cabinet and 14 are yet to be passed by the cabinet and would be tabled following that.

One bill which has already been passed by he Legislative Council will be tabled in the Assembly. Moreover, one bill that is pending with the joint committee of both houses is also expected to be tabled.

Apart from these 24 bills, 6 ordinances already in effect will also be tabled in the monsoon session to get the legislature’s approval.

In addition to these, six ordinances that are already in effect will be tabled in the monsoon session to get approval from the legislature.

Earlier on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that government will not misuse its current position in the State Assembly even though the numbers of the alliance have increased in the House.

On the eve of the State Assembly session, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alongside CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar held a joint press conference and said that government will not misuse its current position in the State Assembly even though the numbers of the alliance have increased in the House.

Devendra Fadnavis said that the Eknath Shinde government will address all issues related to the welfare of the people which will be raised by the opposition. “Maharashtra legislature Monsoon session starts from tomorrow. We will discuss all the issues during the session. Even though our strength has increased we will make sure that we do not misuse it and address all the issues related to the welfare of the people that will be raised by the opposition,” he said.

In the joint conference, Chief Minister Shinde said that opposition should raise the questions against the state government for the welfare of people but also praise when government does something right.

“As always Opposition boycott Tea program of monsoon session. We will discuss all the issues during the session. More than 210 MLAs are with us (current government). Opposition must question us if we are doing wrong, questions must be raised for the welfare of the people. It is the duty of the opposition to praise the government when the government does something right,” CM Shinde said.