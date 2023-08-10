New Delhi: Clouds over the Parliament building during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha in the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal participates in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: AAP MP Raghav Chadha at Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)