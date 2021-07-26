Monsoon Session of Parliament

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 26th July 2021 1:09 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Manday, July 26, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

