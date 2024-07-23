Monsoon session of Parliament: 23-07-2024

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 23rd July 2024 8:27 pm IST
Monsoon session of Parliament: 23-07-2024
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav with other party MPs during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress MPs from Maharashtra and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi stage a protest after tabling of the Union Budget 2024-25, at Parliament House complex during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Parliament House complex at Parliament House complex during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Union Minister J P Nadda during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress MPs Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

