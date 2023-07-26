Monsoon session of Parliament

New Delhi: Congress MP Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Congress MP Sonia Gandhi arrives at Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: BJP MP JP Nadda arrives at Parliament House complex during Monsoon session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)