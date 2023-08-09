Monsoon session of Parliament

Monsoon session of Parliament
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other NDA members raise hands in support of the peace proposal on Manipur issue during the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after his speech during the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo)

