Moosarambagh bridge construction: Traffic diverted, check details

Commuters travelling from Amberpet towards Malakpet TV tower via Moosarambagh Bridge will be diverted at Ali Café X Road towards Zindatilismath, Golnaka New Bridge Hitech Function hall, Afzalnagar.

23rd December 2023
Traffic advisory issued

Hyderabad: Given the construction of the Moosarambagh bridge on the Musi River, which is partially closed currently, the city traffic police issued an advisory on Saturday asking the public to avoid the route.

According to a press release, all general vehicular traffic, heavy vehicles and RTC buses travelling from Amberpet towards Malakpet TV tower via Moosarambagh Bridge will be diverted at Ali Café X Road towards Zindatilismath, Golnaka New Bridge Hitech Function hall, Afzalnagar.

From there, take a right turn at Indian Oil Petrol Bunk towards Pista House and Moosarambagh Junction, the press release stated.

