Moosarambagh Bridge in Hyderabad opened for vehicular movement

Hyderabad: As the water level of the Musi River decreased in Hyderabad, one side road of the Moosarambagh Bridge was opened for vehicular movement, officials said on Wednesday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials are clearing the debris on the road, officials added.

Due to heavy rains in Hyderabad, traffic movement resumed from one side after the reduction in water level over the Moosapet bridge.

Due to heavy rains in Hyderabad, the water level in the Musi increased on Tuesday. So as the water was overflowing from the Moosarambagh bridge, it was closed on the two sides on Tuesday, an official said.

Osman Sagar and Hussain Sagar Dam 12 gates were open, and 6,500 cubic metres of water were realised in the Musi River due to which heavy flow of water seen in the Musi River.

Earlier on Tuesday, in view of an increase in inflows, two flood gates of the Osman Sagar reservoir were raised by two feet to release 442 cusecs of water downstream, said an official.

According to DGM Osman Sagar, “Two flood gates will be opened to two feet height at 8 am on Tuesday due to increase in the inflows in Osman Sagar reservoir. The outflow will be 442 cusecs.”

In view of the increase in inflows, two gates of the Himayat Sagar were also lifted by two feet at 8 am in the morning today.

DGM(E) Himayat Sagar said, “Due to increase in inflows, two gates of Himayat Sagar will be lifted by two feet each at 8.00 am today. Total outflow will be 1,373 cusecs.

“Osman Sagar is a reservoir in the Indian city of Hyderabad.

It was created by damming the Musi River in 1920, to provide an additional source of drinking water for Hyderabad and to protect the city after the Great Musi Flood of 1908.

Constructed during the reign of the last Nizam of Hyderabad State, Osman Ali Khan, it is a popular tourist destination, especially in the monsoon season when the reservoir is full. Its parks, resorts, and amusement parks are major attractions.