Telangana: 2 girl students end lives over harassment, morphed pics

On a complaint by their family members, police registered a case and took up investigation.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 6th September 2023 1:45 pm IST
Student jumps to death from JNTU building in Anantapur
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two girl students, who attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in Telangana’s Nalgonda town, succumbed on Wednesday.

The students of Government Degree College for Women, Enugudula Manisha (20) and Danthaboina Shivanai (20) were admitted to the Government General Hospital in Nalgonda, where they succumbed.

Both the friends consumed pesticides in the municipal park at Ramnagar on the outskirts of Nalgonda on Tuesday.

MS Education Academy

Hailing from Nakkalapally in Nalgonda district, they were pursuing second year of B.Sc.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 4-year-old washed away in nala at Pragati Nagar

Both were found unconscious in the municipal park by locals on Tuesday evening. A pesticide bottle was also found beside them.

According to the police, the two classmates were staying in a private hostel in the town. They had come home from the hostel about 20 days ago. On Tuesday, they left their homes saying they have a lab exam in college. They reportedly told police that someone was harassing them by posting their morphed photographs on social media. Their pictures were taken from their WhatsApp DPs and were allegedly morphed.

On a complaint by their family members, police registered a case and took up investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 6th September 2023 1:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button