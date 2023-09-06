Telangana: 2 girl students end lives over harassment, morphed pics

Hyderabad: Two girl students, who attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in Telangana’s Nalgonda town, succumbed on Wednesday.

The students of Government Degree College for Women, Enugudula Manisha (20) and Danthaboina Shivanai (20) were admitted to the Government General Hospital in Nalgonda, where they succumbed.

Both the friends consumed pesticides in the municipal park at Ramnagar on the outskirts of Nalgonda on Tuesday.

Hailing from Nakkalapally in Nalgonda district, they were pursuing second year of B.Sc.

Both were found unconscious in the municipal park by locals on Tuesday evening. A pesticide bottle was also found beside them.

According to the police, the two classmates were staying in a private hostel in the town. They had come home from the hostel about 20 days ago. On Tuesday, they left their homes saying they have a lab exam in college. They reportedly told police that someone was harassing them by posting their morphed photographs on social media. Their pictures were taken from their WhatsApp DPs and were allegedly morphed.

On a complaint by their family members, police registered a case and took up investigation.