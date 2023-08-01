Moosewala murder: Gangster Sachin Bishnoi extradited to India from Azerbaijan

Sachin Bishnoi hails from Fazilka in Punjab.

Published: 1st August 2023
Sachin Bishnoi (ANI)

New Delhi: Sachin Bishnoi, who is accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, was extradited to India from Azerbaijan on Tuesday, a Delhi Police official said.

The extradition was carried out after a team from Delhi Police’s Special Cell traveled to Azerbaijan to complete the necessary legal procedures.

Sachin Bishnoi, who is the cousin of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is believed to be one of the main conspirator behind the murder of the Punjabi singer, which occurred in May of the previous year.

Sachin hails from Fazilka in Punjab.

More details are awaited.

Twenty-nine-year-old singer, Subhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Moosewala was shot dead by gangsters near his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on May 29, 2022.

He was driving a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12 in number, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range, resulting in grievous injuries to Moosewala and his two friends, who received seven
to eight bullets.

