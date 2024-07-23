Morbi bridge collapse: HC directs amicus to meet victims to understand ground reality

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday directed the amicus curiae accompanied by an independent lawyer to meet victims of the Morbi suspension bridge collapse on its behalf to understand the ground reality and submit a report.

The British-era bridge on the Machchu River collapsed on October 30, 2022, killing 135 persons and injuring 56.

A division bench of Chief Justice (CJ) Sunita Agarwal was hearing a suo motu PIL on the bridge collapse incident.

“We are proposing that someone should go and talk to the victims on behalf of the court. Amicus should visit the victims and talk to them, try to understand the ground reality, and submit the report,” the chief justice said, adding that one more lawyer should accompany the amicus curie and make an independent assessment after meeting the victims and spending time with them to understand their issues.

Noting that one of the victims had refused compensation, the CJ said lawyers should counsel the concerned person.

“We want an independent opinion. Try to meet everyone, talk to them, and make them understand that the court is for them,” CJ Agarwal said.

The amicus curie (independent advisor to court in a particular case) and the lawyer were directed to schedule their visit in August with necessary logistical support to be provided by the district collector.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi submitted that the Trust formed by the Oreva Group responsible for operating and maintaining the bridge met on July 18 and decided to delegate some of its members to visit the victims once every three months to look after their needs and requirements.

The district child protection officer will accompany the trustee during their visit to the seven children orphaned in the tragedy, he said. Separately, 14 other children who have lost one of their parents will be visited once in three months.

“The chief district health officer will visit other victims. Trustees have decided to take care of every victim,” Trivedi said.