More incentives for tourism in semi-urban, rural zones: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, February 14, called for more emphasis on semi-urban and rural areas with regard to promotion of tourism in the state. He said that the state Tourism department should not only generate income but also provide employment to the youth everywhere in the Telangana state.

At a review meeting held on Friday, the Telangana chief minister said that making boat houses available in the Nagarjuna Sagar backwaters, promoting Telangana as a venue for destination weddings, special attention on Temple tourism and Tiger Safaris will help Telangana to “become a most sought after tourism centre”.

The Telangana chief minister also said that incentives will be offered to those who invest in the tourism sector in semi-urban and rural areas.

“Our state is blessed with abundant attractive tourist spots. The revenue generating Tourism wing has not developed on the expected lines due to lack of focus and innovative thinking in the promotion of tourism in the previous years”, the Telangana chief minister said, according to a press release from his office.

He also advised the tourism department officials to improve facilities at all tourism in Telangana spots like Bhadrachalam, Saleshwaram, Ramappa, Mallela Theertham, Bogatha waterfalls, Buddhist stupas, Jain temples and also provide proper publicity.

Officials also informed the Telangana chief minister that the Bhongir Fort ropeway work is underway and that land acquisition has been completed for the same. The officials admitted that there is a delay place for the land acquisition.

“While finalizing the tourism policy, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asserted that coordination between Forest, IT, Electricity, TG IIC, Medical and Sports departments is must and ensure there is no interference of one department in other department’s policies. Priority should be given to adventure sports in the tourism department..,” stated the release.