More Indians loosing hope for a better life under Modi rule: Survey

As the Centre prepares to present the Union Budget 2025, a survey by a polling agency indicates an increasing number of citizens losing hope of a better quality of life under the Modi government.

The polling agency, C-Voter, conducted a pre-budget survey questioning 5,269 people across India. Over 37 percent of its respondents said they do not see quality improvement in their life and only expect it to deteriorate in the next year.

The polling agency had conducted a similar survey in 2013 when the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power. The percentage of respondents expressing dissatisfaction is the highest since 2013, the agency stated.

Inflation, stagnant salaries, unemployment

More than two-thirds of the survey respondents stated rising inflation has adversely affected the quality of life since Narendra Modi became prime minister. Nearly half the respondents mentioned stagnant salaries while two-thirds said rising expenses have made it difficult to manage day-to-day activities, the survey suggested.

Also Read IMF projects weaker Indian economy in 2025

In the employment sector, a growing number of young Indians are struggling to find opportunities. Despite having a largely youthful demographic and a growing economy, India has witnessed a sharp decline in the job market since 2014.

India ranks 126th in happiness index

In 2024, India was ranked 126th out of 143 nations in a global happiness index which noted that older age is associated with higher life satisfaction in the world’s most populous country.

India was ranked behind Pakistan, Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Palestine and Niger, according to the findings of the UN’s International Day of Happiness.

The young in India are the “happiest” while those in the “lower middle” are the least happy.



