More Muslims in MBBS a welcome trend – Siasat, MS felicitate selectees

Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily and MS Education Academy jointly organised felicitation ceremony for the students selected in MBBS this year on Sunday at Abid Ali Khan Centenary Hall, Siasat campus in Hyderabad.

While addressing at the ceremony, Siasat’s Managing Editor Zaheeruddin Ali Khan said that Doctor’s profession is not only respectful, but also dedicated to serving humanity. The spirit of service to the people arises after being associated with this profession.

He said that every year, the trend of Muslim students getting admissions into medicine is increasing. He said that Muslim students have enormous abilities, they are moving towards development while facing tough situations back at home.

News Editor of Siasat Amer Ali Khan while congratulating the students and aspirants who got admission in MBBS, said that the admission of 603 Muslim candidates in government minority and private medical colleges in Telangana is a welcome sign. He advised the students to prepare themselves with the contemporary requirements to move towards development by adapting oneself to the changing conditions. Both the speakers were of the opinion that this kind of program motivates the students.

This felicitation program was organised in association with MS Education Academy. Muhammad Latif Khan, Chairman of MS Education Academy extends his good wishes to the students and parents.

Chief Guest of the programme and Director of MS Education Academy, Muhammad Anwar Ahmed, while throwing light on the importance of education said that MS Education have so far trained 17000 doctors. Muslim students are being prepared for CA along with medicine, engineering, he added.

Career Counsellor of Siasat MA Hameed presented the details of MBBS admissions through NEET 2022. He said that in the ‘A Category’, 179 students got admission in eighteen government medical colleges of Telangana and 94 students in twenty private non-minority colleges and 330 students in four Muslim minority medical colleges got admissions. The total number stands at 603 which is 54 higher than previous year.

The Siasat Daily and MS Education Academy awarded 42 medical students with medals and certificates. Apart from the speakers, Khwaja Ali, Shoaib Ahmed, Basheeruddin Farooqui, Dr. Nazim Ali, Tameezuddin Ahmed, Abdul Sattar were present.